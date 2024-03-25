SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 632.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

NYSE:ESS opened at $241.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

