SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $532.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $334.79 and a twelve month high of $537.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.08.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

