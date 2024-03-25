SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,499 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $424.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.44 and its 200-day moving average is $414.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.