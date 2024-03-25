SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

