Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SRGHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shoprite Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.
About Shoprite
