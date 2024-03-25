Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SRGHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

