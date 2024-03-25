Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $139.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.22.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

