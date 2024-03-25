Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

