Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $967.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

