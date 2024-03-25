Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.69.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $188.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.30. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

