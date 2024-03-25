Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.83.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

