Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,565 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

