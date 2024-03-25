Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

