Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

