Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

