Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,015 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 113,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.91 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

