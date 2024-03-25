Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

