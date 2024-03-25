Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 186.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

