Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

