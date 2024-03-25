Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at about $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

