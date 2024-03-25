Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $276.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.