Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

