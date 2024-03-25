Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASML by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $979.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $908.91 and a 200-day moving average of $745.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

