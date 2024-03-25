Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $770.61 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $722.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.28.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

