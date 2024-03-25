Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $48.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $54.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

