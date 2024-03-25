Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

MTN opened at $221.50 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 137.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

