Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

LNW opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

