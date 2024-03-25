Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $255.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.59. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

