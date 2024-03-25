Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $35,800.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

