Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

