Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Issues Earnings Results

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Solitario Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

XPL opened at $0.60 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solitario Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

