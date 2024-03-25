S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $112,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 622,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $419.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

