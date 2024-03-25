SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.75

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

