SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.75

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 1,498,074 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

