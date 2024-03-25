SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 118,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $74.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

