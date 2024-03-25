SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,457.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

