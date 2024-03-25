SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $82.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

