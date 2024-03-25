Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$48,312.25 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25.

Shares of TOY opened at C$34.04 on Monday. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of C$31.43 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.24.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9846014 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

