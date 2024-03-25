Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

