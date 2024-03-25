Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 109,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,170,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.02 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

