Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.66 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.