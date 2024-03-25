Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

