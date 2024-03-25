Susquehanna Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $185.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.57. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

