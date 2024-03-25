Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.39.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

