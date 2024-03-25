Susquehanna Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

