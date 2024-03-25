Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.14

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 2660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

