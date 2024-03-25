Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.14

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 2660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after buying an additional 224,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

