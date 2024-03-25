Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $568,988.46 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $568,988.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

