Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $530,376.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 10,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $530,376.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $48.39 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tenable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

