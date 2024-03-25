Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $196,135,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

