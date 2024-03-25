The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.